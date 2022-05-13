Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 104 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,652,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

