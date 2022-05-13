Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWW. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 792,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

