Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,583 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.49% of Wix.com worth $220,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.81.

Wix.com Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.