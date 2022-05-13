Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $341.31 million. Wix.com reported sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $7.91 on Friday, hitting $71.19. 2,962,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

