WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.
Shares of DGRW opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $66.50.
