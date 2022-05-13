WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Up 1.7%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.78. Approximately 236,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 210,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,522,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,226,000 after purchasing an additional 740,376 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,476,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1,075.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 613,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 561,404 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,867,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 344,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 303,735 shares in the last quarter.

