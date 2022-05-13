WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.20 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United States Steel by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

