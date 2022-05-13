WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of AYI opened at $165.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.47 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.93.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

