WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,214 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after buying an additional 271,397 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

