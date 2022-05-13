WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,701 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 375.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHE opened at $499.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.85. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

