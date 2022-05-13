WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.84 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

