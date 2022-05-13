WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of MANH opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.