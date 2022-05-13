WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of uniQure worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of uniQure by 55.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $13.42 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

