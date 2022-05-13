WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 48.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

