WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vicor were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of VICR opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

