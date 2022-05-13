WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 12,505 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 102,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.