WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

