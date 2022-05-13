WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 35,997 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

