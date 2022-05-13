Windward (LON:WNWD) Shares Up 1.4%

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 126.70 ($1.56). 7,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) target price on shares of Windward in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Windward (LON:WNWD)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

