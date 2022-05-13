Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WSM opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.