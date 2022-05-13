William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 23,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. OLO has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 1.45.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.