Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 715 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,072,000 after buying an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $14.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.72 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

