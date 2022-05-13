Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 49,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock worth $228,488,030 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,771,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

