Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,750 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,382,000 after acquiring an additional 132,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,846,000 after buying an additional 143,792 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,438. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

