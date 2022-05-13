Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 622,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

