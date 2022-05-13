Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $3,066,567. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $14.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.55. 1,734,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.26.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

