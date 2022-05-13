Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $229,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,953,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $428,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

NKE stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,618,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,994. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.