Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSR. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

WSR traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,571. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

