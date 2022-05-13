Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $910.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

