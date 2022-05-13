Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.17.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.89 on Thursday, hitting C$11.61. 321,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,696. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.06 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 in the last 90 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.