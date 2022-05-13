Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.12.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

