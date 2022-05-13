Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 107,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

