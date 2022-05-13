Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.