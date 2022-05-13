Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Wendy’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

