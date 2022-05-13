Wells Fargo & Company Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $70.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

GMED opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 14.77%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

