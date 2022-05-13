Wells Fargo & Company Raises Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

