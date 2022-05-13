Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $125.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.06.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

