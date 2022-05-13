Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Down 1.8%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.73 and last traded at $80.73. 214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.