Wedbush Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.46) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

ARVN stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

