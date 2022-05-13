Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 1.7%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 617,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 553,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.36.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

