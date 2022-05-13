Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Down 1.7%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 617,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 553,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.36.
