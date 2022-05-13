WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 17,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,957. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

