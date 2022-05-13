WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 669,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,603,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

