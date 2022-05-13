WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 7,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

