WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.23. 118,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,048. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $312.53 and a one year high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average is $348.66.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

