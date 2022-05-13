WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 123,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,521. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

