WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 5,750 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 197,416 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 191,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.77. 11,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,936. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.