WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,893,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,575,000 after buying an additional 147,842 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,568. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.30.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

