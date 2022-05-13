WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,286 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.02. 5,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $337.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

