Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $384,684.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $384,684.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

