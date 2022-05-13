Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.62% of Watsco worth $195,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $258.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,379. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.26 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day moving average is $290.45.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

