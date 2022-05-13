Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Billion

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

